10019 Austrina Oak Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

WATERMARK IN WINTER GARDEN - BRAND NEW 5 BEDROOM TWO STORY HOME - NO REAR NEIGHBORS - WOW!! Brand New 5 bedroom 4 Bathroom two story home with large fully equipped kitchen. All stainless appliances and granite counter tops. No rear neighbors, overlooks conservation area. Master bedroom on first floor

Large game room on first floor and loft area on second floor

Two car garage

Lawn care included along with access to all the Watermark community amenities

These homes are have energy-efficient features that cut down on utility bills

This one won't last long



(RLNE5467152)