10019 Austrina Oak Loop

Amenities
WATERMARK IN WINTER GARDEN - BRAND NEW 5 BEDROOM TWO STORY HOME - NO REAR NEIGHBORS - WOW!! Brand New 5 bedroom 4 Bathroom two story home with large fully equipped kitchen. All stainless appliances and granite counter tops. No rear neighbors, overlooks conservation area. Master bedroom on first floor
Large game room on first floor and loft area on second floor
Two car garage
Lawn care included along with access to all the Watermark community amenities
These homes are have energy-efficient features that cut down on utility bills
This one won't last long
(RLNE5467152)