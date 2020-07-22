29 Apartments for rent in Windermere, FL with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
124 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,487
751 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,487
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1195 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
37 Units Available
Signature Lakes
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
43 Units Available
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
13 Units Available
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,293
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,197
1426 sqft
There’s a home waiting for you at ZEN! This luxurious midrise apartment community features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, located near the Grand Cypress Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
31 Units Available
Metro West
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,276
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1531 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
15 Units Available
Florida Center North
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,192
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
12 Units Available
Kirkman North
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
Results within 10 miles of Windermere
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
$
155 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
22 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,438
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,232
1267 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
20 Units Available
Millenia
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,188
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
31 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,266
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
26 Units Available
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,584
1279 sqft
Located near Universal Orlando Resort, highways, and outlet shopping. Modern 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Detached garage available with monthly fee. Pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
16 Units Available
Central Business District
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,326
878 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1224 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 05:32 PM
$
23 Units Available
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1371 sqft
Located near Disney's Magic Kingdom, and the Daniel Webster-Western Beltway. Modern apartments feature gourmet kitchens and master suites with carpet and stall showers. Pet-friendly property amenities include summer kitchen with gas grills and dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
40 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
23 Units Available
Park Central
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,227
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
14 Units Available
Williamsburg
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,392
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1426 sqft
Reserve your new address TODAY! Live, Dine, Shop, Play, and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options - that's life at Ancora Apartments.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
22 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,276
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1233 sqft
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
$
15 Units Available
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,226
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1165 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
130 Units Available
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,341
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,157
1368 sqft
NOW OPEN! Tour today and receive a $5.00 Starbucks e-gift card. The Addison is not merely about its sheer loveliness.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
$
27 Units Available
Millenia
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1782 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:33 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
948 sqft
Welcome to the newly managed Aventura Orlando Apartments - Where Your Adventure Begins! Just minutes from downtown Orlando, the University of Central Florida and many shopping and dining options set in a tranquil garden setting.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
$
53 Units Available
Central Business District
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1125 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
235 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,370
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1098 sqft
Alta Headwaters
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Windermere, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Windermere apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Windermere apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

