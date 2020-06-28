Rent Calculator
451 E Third Avenue
451 E Third Avenue
451 W 3rd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
451 W 3rd Avenue, Windermere, FL 34786
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3/2 Home centrally located in Crestview. No pets or smoking. Some yard care is included. Applicants; Application includes thorough credit and background check.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 451 E Third Avenue have any available units?
451 E Third Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Windermere, FL
.
Is 451 E Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
451 E Third Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 E Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 451 E Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Windermere
.
Does 451 E Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 451 E Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 451 E Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 E Third Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 E Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 451 E Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 451 E Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 451 E Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 451 E Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 E Third Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 451 E Third Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 451 E Third Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
