Home
/
Windermere, FL
/
225 Oakdale Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
225 Oakdale Street
225 Oakdale Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
225 Oakdale Street, Windermere, FL 34786
Windermere
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Nice pool home in dowtown Windermere. - Pets Welcome! .Available now! Click view details tab to self schedule a showing
(RLNE5449081)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 225 Oakdale Street have any available units?
225 Oakdale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Windermere, FL
.
Is 225 Oakdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 Oakdale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Oakdale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Oakdale Street is pet friendly.
Does 225 Oakdale Street offer parking?
No, 225 Oakdale Street does not offer parking.
Does 225 Oakdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Oakdale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Oakdale Street have a pool?
Yes, 225 Oakdale Street has a pool.
Does 225 Oakdale Street have accessible units?
No, 225 Oakdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Oakdale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Oakdale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Oakdale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Oakdale Street does not have units with air conditioning.
