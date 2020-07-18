Rent Calculator
Home
/
Windermere, FL
/
11809 Lake Butler Blvd.
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11809 Lake Butler Blvd.
11809 Lake Butler Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Windermere
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
11809 Lake Butler Boulevard, Windermere, FL 34786
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Impressive 4 Bedroom Pool Home! - Impressive 4 bedroom pool home on Lake Butler Blvd. 1 acre lot so plenty of privacy. Great schools & close to downtown Windermere. Pool and lawn care included.
(RLNE2595158)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11809 Lake Butler Blvd. have any available units?
11809 Lake Butler Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Windermere, FL
.
Is 11809 Lake Butler Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
11809 Lake Butler Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11809 Lake Butler Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11809 Lake Butler Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 11809 Lake Butler Blvd. offer parking?
No, 11809 Lake Butler Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 11809 Lake Butler Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11809 Lake Butler Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11809 Lake Butler Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 11809 Lake Butler Blvd. has a pool.
Does 11809 Lake Butler Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 11809 Lake Butler Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 11809 Lake Butler Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11809 Lake Butler Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11809 Lake Butler Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11809 Lake Butler Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
