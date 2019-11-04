611 NE 29th Drive

Amenities
Welcome to Del Mare Estates. 15 BRAND NEW WATERFRONT LUXURY APARTMENTS featuring innovative and contemporary floor plans. Available are six 2-bed, 2-bath units and nine 1-bed, 1 bath units starting as low as $1,550! Dazzling open kitchen designs, luxurious baths, quality & tasteful flooring, lighting, fixtures & finishes, w/d in unit and huge walk in closets. Secured building with stunning Atrium courtyard entry complete w/ glass elevator, Koi pond & tropical landscaping. Offering breathtaking balcony views, fitness center, heated pool, poolside pavilion, boat dock, assigned parking, extra storage, EV charging stations & more! Convenient location within minutes of shopping, restaurants, entertainment and nightlife of Wilton Drive and a short drive to the beach and downtown! Pet Friendly.