611 NE 29th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible courtyard elevator gym parking pool new construction

Welcome to Del Mare Estates. 15 BRAND NEW WATERFRONT LUXURY APARTMENTS featuring innovative and contemporary floor plans. Available are six 2-bed, 2-bath units and nine 1-bed, 1 bath units starting as low as $1,550! Dazzling open kitchen designs, luxurious baths, quality & tasteful flooring, lighting, fixtures & finishes, w/d in unit and huge walk in closets. Secured building with stunning Atrium courtyard entry complete w/ glass elevator, Koi pond & tropical landscaping. Offering breathtaking balcony views, fitness center, heated pool, poolside pavilion, boat dock, assigned parking, extra storage, EV charging stations & more! Convenient location within minutes of shopping, restaurants, entertainment and nightlife of Wilton Drive and a short drive to the beach and downtown! Pet Friendly.