Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

611 NE 29th Dr

611 Northeast 29th Drive · (347) 368-9959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

611 Northeast 29th Drive, Wilton Manors, FL 33334
Wilton Manors

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1820 · Avail. now

$1,820

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Del Mare Estates Luxury Apartments - Property Id: 278286

Welcome to Del Mare Estates. 15 BRAND NEW WATERFRONT LUXURY APARTMENTS featuring innovative and contemporary floor plans. Available are six 2-bed, 2-bath units and nine 1-bed, 1 bath units starting as low as $1820! Dazzling open kitchen designs, luxurious baths, quality & tasteful flooring, lighting, fixtures & finishes, w/d in unit and huge walk in closets. Secured building with stunning Atrium courtyard entry complete w/ glass elevator, Koi pond & tropical landscaping. Offering breathtaking balcony views, fitness center, heated pool, poolside pavilion, boat dock, covered parking, extra storage, EV charging stations & more! Convenient location within minutes of shopping, restaurants, entertainment and nightlife of Wilton Drive and a short drive to the beach and downtown! Pet Friendly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/611-ne-29th-dr-wilton-manors-fl/278286
Property Id 278286

(RLNE5950183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 NE 29th Dr have any available units?
611 NE 29th Dr has a unit available for $1,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 611 NE 29th Dr have?
Some of 611 NE 29th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 NE 29th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
611 NE 29th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 NE 29th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 NE 29th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 611 NE 29th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 611 NE 29th Dr offers parking.
Does 611 NE 29th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 NE 29th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 NE 29th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 611 NE 29th Dr has a pool.
Does 611 NE 29th Dr have accessible units?
No, 611 NE 29th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 611 NE 29th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 NE 29th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 NE 29th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 NE 29th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
