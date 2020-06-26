Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking pool

Del Mare Estates Luxury Apartments - Property Id: 278286



Welcome to Del Mare Estates. 15 BRAND NEW WATERFRONT LUXURY APARTMENTS featuring innovative and contemporary floor plans. Available are six 2-bed, 2-bath units and nine 1-bed, 1 bath units starting as low as $1820! Dazzling open kitchen designs, luxurious baths, quality & tasteful flooring, lighting, fixtures & finishes, w/d in unit and huge walk in closets. Secured building with stunning Atrium courtyard entry complete w/ glass elevator, Koi pond & tropical landscaping. Offering breathtaking balcony views, fitness center, heated pool, poolside pavilion, boat dock, covered parking, extra storage, EV charging stations & more! Convenient location within minutes of shopping, restaurants, entertainment and nightlife of Wilton Drive and a short drive to the beach and downtown! Pet Friendly.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/611-ne-29th-dr-wilton-manors-fl/278286

Property Id 278286



(RLNE5950183)