605 NE 28TH ST

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Wilton Manors townhouse just blocks from Wilton Drive! NEW in 2018! 2 bedrooms plus den/office/3rd bedroom. Sleek and Contemporary, TRI-Level town homes with 9' ceilings. Bright and open concept with modern kitchen, tile, designer lighting, granite, marble & stone finishes. Huge master suite with walk-in closets & super-sized shower. Extra large balcony/terrace, W/D in unit, 2 car garage, pets ok. First floor office/den can also be used as a third bedroom. Exceptional location, exceptional construction and plenty of space. Available for immediate move in. Vacant and easy to show. FOLLOW SHOWING PROTOCOL DURING THIS COVID-19 TIME.