Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:33 AM

605 NE 28TH ST

605 NE 28th St · (207) 852-8258
Location

605 NE 28th St, Wilton Manors, FL 33334
Wilton Manors

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Wilton Manors townhouse just blocks from Wilton Drive! NEW in 2018! 2 bedrooms plus den/office/3rd bedroom. Sleek and Contemporary, TRI-Level town homes with 9' ceilings. Bright and open concept with modern kitchen, tile, designer lighting, granite, marble & stone finishes. Huge master suite with walk-in closets & super-sized shower. Extra large balcony/terrace, W/D in unit, 2 car garage, pets ok. First floor office/den can also be used as a third bedroom. Exceptional location, exceptional construction and plenty of space. Available for immediate move in. Vacant and easy to show. FOLLOW SHOWING PROTOCOL DURING THIS COVID-19 TIME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 NE 28TH ST have any available units?
605 NE 28TH ST has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 605 NE 28TH ST have?
Some of 605 NE 28TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 NE 28TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
605 NE 28TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 NE 28TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 NE 28TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 605 NE 28TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 605 NE 28TH ST offers parking.
Does 605 NE 28TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 NE 28TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 NE 28TH ST have a pool?
No, 605 NE 28TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 605 NE 28TH ST have accessible units?
No, 605 NE 28TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 605 NE 28TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 NE 28TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 NE 28TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 NE 28TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
