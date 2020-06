Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pool internet access

2 bed, 2 bath in a Key West resort style property. Just 4 blocks to the center of Wilton Drive and just a 10 minute drive to Ft Lauderdale beach, downtown and Las Olas. Fully furnished and includes water, sewer, trash, electric, WiFi & streaming TV. Can be rented short or long term. Unit 2 – Billy Goat, on the first floor is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, living, dining and full kitchen and 2nd bar/breakfast room. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.