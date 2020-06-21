530 NE 20TH ST - 2

Amenities
*** OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY JUNE 13; 2 TO 3 PM ***
Newly remodeled unit steps from Wilton Drive! Hard-to-find 1 bedroom / 1.5 Bath with water views. This newly renovated unit by Blue Ribbon Apartments boasts stainless appliances, convection oven with halogen burners, Quartz countertops and designer luxury wood-look vinyl plank floors. Large bedroom with master .bath Everything is new! One assigned parking spot. Laundry on-site.
Pet friendly building with breed and weight restrictions. Annual pet fee is $150 dog / $75 cat.
Must pass background screening which includes eviction, criminal, and credit histories. Net income must be at least 2x rent. Non-smokers only. 2 people max per unit. One parking spot.
To apply, go to blueribbonapartments.com. $50 non-refundable application fee.
2 story water-front apartment building in Wilton Manors. Steps away from Wilton Drive and the best in dining, shopping, entertainment and nightlife! Large swimming pool area.