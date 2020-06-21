All apartments in Wilton Manors
530 NE 20TH ST - 2
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:13 AM

530 NE 20TH ST - 2

530 Northeast 20th Street · (954) 514-7331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Wilton Manors
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

530 Northeast 20th Street, Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Wilton Manors

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
*** OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY JUNE 13; 2 TO 3 PM ***

Newly remodeled unit steps from Wilton Drive! Hard-to-find 1 bedroom / 1.5 Bath with water views. This newly renovated unit by Blue Ribbon Apartments boasts stainless appliances, convection oven with halogen burners, Quartz countertops and designer luxury wood-look vinyl plank floors. Large bedroom with master .bath Everything is new! One assigned parking spot. Laundry on-site.

Pet friendly building with breed and weight restrictions. Annual pet fee is $150 dog / $75 cat.

Must pass background screening which includes eviction, criminal, and credit histories. Net income must be at least 2x rent. Non-smokers only. 2 people max per unit. One parking spot.

To apply, go to blueribbonapartments.com. $50 non-refundable application fee.
2 story water-front apartment building in Wilton Manors. Steps away from Wilton Drive and the best in dining, shopping, entertainment and nightlife! Large swimming pool area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 NE 20TH ST - 2 have any available units?
530 NE 20TH ST - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilton Manors, FL.
What amenities does 530 NE 20TH ST - 2 have?
Some of 530 NE 20TH ST - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 NE 20TH ST - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
530 NE 20TH ST - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 NE 20TH ST - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 NE 20TH ST - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 530 NE 20TH ST - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 530 NE 20TH ST - 2 does offer parking.
Does 530 NE 20TH ST - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 NE 20TH ST - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 NE 20TH ST - 2 have a pool?
Yes, 530 NE 20TH ST - 2 has a pool.
Does 530 NE 20TH ST - 2 have accessible units?
No, 530 NE 20TH ST - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 530 NE 20TH ST - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 NE 20TH ST - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 NE 20TH ST - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 530 NE 20TH ST - 2 has units with air conditioning.
