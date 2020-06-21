530 NE 20TH ST - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

*** OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY JUNE 13; 2 TO 3 PM ***



Newly remodeled unit steps from Wilton Drive! Hard-to-find 1 bedroom / 1.5 Bath with water views. This newly renovated unit by Blue Ribbon Apartments boasts stainless appliances, convection oven with halogen burners, Quartz countertops and designer luxury wood-look vinyl plank floors. Large bedroom with master .bath Everything is new! One assigned parking spot. Laundry on-site.



Pet friendly building with breed and weight restrictions. Annual pet fee is $150 dog / $75 cat.



Must pass background screening which includes eviction, criminal, and credit histories. Net income must be at least 2x rent. Non-smokers only. 2 people max per unit. One parking spot.



To apply, go to blueribbonapartments.com. $50 non-refundable application fee.

2 story water-front apartment building in Wilton Manors. Steps away from Wilton Drive and the best in dining, shopping, entertainment and nightlife! Large swimming pool area.