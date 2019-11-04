Amenities

Wilton Villas - Property Id: 300110



Awesome location in the heart of Wilton Manors.

cats welcomed!

small dogs welcomed!

Beautiful spacious apartment unit on the first floor



Walk to Wilton Drive - Starbucks, Publix, Rosie's, etc, etc!!!!!

2705 NE 9th Ave, Wilton Manors FL 33334



KEY FEATURES:

2 spacious bedrooms

2 assigned parking spaces

pets welcomed

laundry on site

beautiful large living room

updated with granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom

tiled throughout

beautiful open kitchen with breakfast nook

custom cabinets

central A/C

stainless steel appliances



No Prior Evictions and must past credit and background check.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300110

