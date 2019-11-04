Amenities
Wilton Villas - Property Id: 300110
Awesome location in the heart of Wilton Manors.
cats welcomed!
small dogs welcomed!
Beautiful spacious apartment unit on the first floor
Walk to Wilton Drive - Starbucks, Publix, Rosie's, etc, etc!!!!!
2705 NE 9th Ave, Wilton Manors FL 33334
KEY FEATURES:
2 spacious bedrooms
2 assigned parking spaces
pets welcomed
laundry on site
beautiful large living room
updated with granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom
tiled throughout
beautiful open kitchen with breakfast nook
custom cabinets
central A/C
stainless steel appliances
No Prior Evictions and must past credit and background check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300110
