All apartments in Wilton Manors
Find more places like 2705 NE 9th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilton Manors, FL
/
2705 NE 9th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

2705 NE 9th Ave

2705 Northeast 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wilton Manors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2705 Northeast 9th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL 33334
Wilton Manors

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Wilton Villas - Property Id: 300110

Awesome location in the heart of Wilton Manors.
cats welcomed!
small dogs welcomed!
Beautiful spacious apartment unit on the first floor

Walk to Wilton Drive - Starbucks, Publix, Rosie's, etc, etc!!!!!
2705 NE 9th Ave, Wilton Manors FL 33334

KEY FEATURES:
2 spacious bedrooms
2 assigned parking spaces
pets welcomed
laundry on site
beautiful large living room
updated with granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom
tiled throughout
beautiful open kitchen with breakfast nook
custom cabinets
central A/C
stainless steel appliances

No Prior Evictions and must past credit and background check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300110
Property Id 300110

(RLNE5853494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 NE 9th Ave have any available units?
2705 NE 9th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilton Manors, FL.
What amenities does 2705 NE 9th Ave have?
Some of 2705 NE 9th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 NE 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2705 NE 9th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 NE 9th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2705 NE 9th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilton Manors.
Does 2705 NE 9th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2705 NE 9th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2705 NE 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 NE 9th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 NE 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 2705 NE 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2705 NE 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2705 NE 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 NE 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 NE 9th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2705 NE 9th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2705 NE 9th Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St
Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Similar Pages

Wilton Manors 1 BedroomsWilton Manors 2 Bedrooms
Wilton Manors Apartments with BalconyWilton Manors Apartments with Pool
Wilton Manors Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FL
Palm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College