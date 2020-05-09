Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage accessible

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 accessible parking garage

5939 Petunia Lane Available 05/15/20 FREE RENT - 3 Bedrm Home Near Sea World For Rent (SEE TERMS) - ****CALL NOW TO GET FREE RENT ON THIS PROPERTY!****



Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.



APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf



SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants



Pets: OK, Up To 35lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: May 15, 2020



***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1699.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1775.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1775.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***



Price: $1699.00/mo

5939 Petunia Lane

Orlando, Florida 32821

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Subdivision: Parkview North

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Property Sub Type: Single Family Home

Square Ft: 1952

Year Built: 1992



*Priced Low, Call Now!

*2 Car Garage

*Conservation Lot

*Cul De Sac Lot

*No Rear Neighbors

*Backyard Patio

*JUST 25 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando

*JUST 15 MINUTES To: The Airport

*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 528, & Turnpike

*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping & Schools

*JUST MINUTES To: All Theme Parks

*JUST 5 MINUTES To: Restaurant Row

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From I-4 W merge onto FL-528E via exit 72, take the Orangewood Blvd exit 2,merge onto Orangewood Blvd, right onto Parkview Lake Dr, left onto Petunia Ln, destination on right.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.



(RLNE3937934)