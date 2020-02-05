All apartments in Williamsburg
12051 International Drive
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:54 PM

12051 International Drive

12051 International Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12051 International Dr, Williamsburg, FL 32821
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Best-in-Class interior finishes, unsurpassed community amenity offerings and an outstanding proximity including walking distance to the best Orlando shopping, entertainment and dining Orlando has to offer set us distinctly above the rest! Our neighborhood has it all you can walk or jump on the I-Drive Trolley with a stop right at our property. The World-Class shopping of the Mall at Millenia, The Florida Mall and Orlando Premium outlets put your right in the midst of one of the nation's top retail markets! You can spend the afternoon with a choice of a variety of nature-oriented activities including picnicking, fishing, camping, hiking and a multitude of sports in the combined 20,000 acres at nearby Lake Eola Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12051 International Drive have any available units?
12051 International Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamsburg, FL.
What amenities does 12051 International Drive have?
Some of 12051 International Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12051 International Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12051 International Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12051 International Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12051 International Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamsburg.
Does 12051 International Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12051 International Drive offers parking.
Does 12051 International Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12051 International Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12051 International Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12051 International Drive has a pool.
Does 12051 International Drive have accessible units?
No, 12051 International Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12051 International Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12051 International Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12051 International Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12051 International Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
