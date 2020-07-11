11642 PEACH GROVE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

NO PETS PERMITTED - updated well maintained home in quiet convenient Parkview Point in Williamsburg. Home features wood floors in great room, new kitchen cabinets and counters, new kitchen appliances, new washer and dryer, ceramic tile in kitchen, foyer, bathrooms and laundry room. Relax on the large covered back screened porch with no rear neighbors. Rent includes yard maintenance and access to community pools, tennis courts and clubhouse. Williamsburg is located next to Sea World and is close to major highways, shopping, dining and theme parks. NO PETS PERMITTED