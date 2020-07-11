All apartments in Williamsburg
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:32 PM

11642 PEACH GROVE LANE

11642 Peach Grove Lane · (407) 716-6267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11642 Peach Grove Lane, Williamsburg, FL 32821
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
NO PETS PERMITTED - updated well maintained home in quiet convenient Parkview Point in Williamsburg. Home features wood floors in great room, new kitchen cabinets and counters, new kitchen appliances, new washer and dryer, ceramic tile in kitchen, foyer, bathrooms and laundry room. Relax on the large covered back screened porch with no rear neighbors. Rent includes yard maintenance and access to community pools, tennis courts and clubhouse. Williamsburg is located next to Sea World and is close to major highways, shopping, dining and theme parks. NO PETS PERMITTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11642 PEACH GROVE LANE have any available units?
11642 PEACH GROVE LANE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11642 PEACH GROVE LANE have?
Some of 11642 PEACH GROVE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11642 PEACH GROVE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11642 PEACH GROVE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11642 PEACH GROVE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11642 PEACH GROVE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamsburg.
Does 11642 PEACH GROVE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11642 PEACH GROVE LANE offers parking.
Does 11642 PEACH GROVE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11642 PEACH GROVE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11642 PEACH GROVE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11642 PEACH GROVE LANE has a pool.
Does 11642 PEACH GROVE LANE have accessible units?
No, 11642 PEACH GROVE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11642 PEACH GROVE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11642 PEACH GROVE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11642 PEACH GROVE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11642 PEACH GROVE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
