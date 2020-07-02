10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

This house is located in suburb of Williamsburg, right off Exit #2 from the Beachline (528). It is located near I-4, Sea World, centered between Disney and Universal and close to the Florida Mall and the Loop for shopping. Rent includes basic lawn care, garbage collections, the use of the community pool and tennis court. This no smoking property will entertain a pet with the landlords approval. The home features a fire place for show, leasing company is unsure of its functionality. The home features all tile floors, all the major appliances in addition to a large bonus room. Come see it soon as it won't be on the market long.