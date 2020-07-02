All apartments in Williamsburg
10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD

10330 Galliard Boulevard · (407) 409-8773
Location

10330 Galliard Boulevard, Williamsburg, FL 32821
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1797 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
This house is located in suburb of Williamsburg, right off Exit #2 from the Beachline (528). It is located near I-4, Sea World, centered between Disney and Universal and close to the Florida Mall and the Loop for shopping. Rent includes basic lawn care, garbage collections, the use of the community pool and tennis court. This no smoking property will entertain a pet with the landlords approval. The home features a fire place for show, leasing company is unsure of its functionality. The home features all tile floors, all the major appliances in addition to a large bonus room. Come see it soon as it won't be on the market long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD have any available units?
10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD have?
Some of 10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
