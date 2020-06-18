All apartments in Wildwood
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

413 Orange St.

413 Orange Street · (407) 999-6791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

413 Orange Street, Wildwood, FL 34785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 413 Orange St. · Avail. Jul 3

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 769 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
413 Orange St. Available 07/03/20 REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD - ***PRICE CUT*** AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD
413 ORANGE STREET
WILDWOOD, FL 34785
Rent: $700/month
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Just refreshed this home for you. Great and convenient rental at an affordable price. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by Vermont LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $800, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one month’s rent. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE2646272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Orange St. have any available units?
413 Orange St. has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 413 Orange St. have?
Some of 413 Orange St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Orange St. currently offering any rent specials?
413 Orange St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Orange St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Orange St. is pet friendly.
Does 413 Orange St. offer parking?
No, 413 Orange St. does not offer parking.
Does 413 Orange St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Orange St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Orange St. have a pool?
No, 413 Orange St. does not have a pool.
Does 413 Orange St. have accessible units?
Yes, 413 Orange St. has accessible units.
Does 413 Orange St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Orange St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Orange St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Orange St. does not have units with air conditioning.
