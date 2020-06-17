All apartments in Weston
91 Simonton Cir # 91

91 Simonton Circle · (786) 484-9022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91 Simonton Circle, Weston, FL 33326
Bonaventure

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2/2.5 townhome at Coconuts- Weston! - Property Id: 246959

Beautiful 2/2.5 townhome at Coconuts in the exclusive city of Weston. Tile through out and laminated wood floors in bedrooms. Renovated bathrooms and new stainless steel appliances. New washer and dryer. A+ rating schools in the area. Close to major highways and shopping areas. Access to the Bonaventure town center club, that features, pools, tennis courts, gym and much more
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246959
Property Id 246959

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5650209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Simonton Cir # 91 have any available units?
91 Simonton Cir # 91 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91 Simonton Cir # 91 have?
Some of 91 Simonton Cir # 91's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Simonton Cir # 91 currently offering any rent specials?
91 Simonton Cir # 91 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Simonton Cir # 91 pet-friendly?
No, 91 Simonton Cir # 91 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 91 Simonton Cir # 91 offer parking?
No, 91 Simonton Cir # 91 does not offer parking.
Does 91 Simonton Cir # 91 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 Simonton Cir # 91 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Simonton Cir # 91 have a pool?
Yes, 91 Simonton Cir # 91 has a pool.
Does 91 Simonton Cir # 91 have accessible units?
No, 91 Simonton Cir # 91 does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Simonton Cir # 91 have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 Simonton Cir # 91 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91 Simonton Cir # 91 have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 Simonton Cir # 91 does not have units with air conditioning.
