91 Simonton Cir # 91

Beautiful 2/2.5 townhome at Coconuts- Weston! - Property Id: 246959
Beautiful 2/2.5 townhome at Coconuts in the exclusive city of Weston. Tile through out and laminated wood floors in bedrooms. Renovated bathrooms and new stainless steel appliances. New washer and dryer. A+ rating schools in the area. Close to major highways and shopping areas. Access to the Bonaventure town center club, that features, pools, tennis courts, gym and much more
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246959
No Dogs Allowed
