Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Spectacular lakefront "devonshire" model for rent ** amazing pool and plenty of outdoor space to entertain guests or spend time with family ** elegant master bedroom with adjacent room/den, big walk-in closets with organizers ** open and spacious upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, wooden cabinets and stainless steel appliances** wood floor throughout first and second floor ** accordion shutters ** don't miss your chance to see this great home!



(RLNE5772164)