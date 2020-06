Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

SPECTACULAR LAKEFRONT "DEVONSHIRE" MODEL FOR RENT ** AMAZING POOL AND PLENTY OF OUTDOOR SPACE TO ENTERTAIN GUESTS OR SPEND TIME WITH FAMILY ** ELEGANT MASTER BEDROOM WITH ADJACENT ROOM/DEN, BIG WALK-IN CLOSETS WITH ORGANIZERS ** OPEN AND SPACIOUS UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WOODEN CABINETS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES** WOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR ** ACCORDION SHUTTERS ** DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO SEE THIS GREAT HOME!