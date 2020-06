Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS 2/2 CORNER VILLA LOCATED IN THE RIDGES NEAR MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND A RATED SCHOOLS IN WESTON. PROPERTY FEATURES OPEN FLOOR PLAN, TILE THROUGHOUT THE SOCIAL AREAS AND CARPET ON BOTH BEDROOMS. WALL UNIT ON LIVING ROOM STAYS AND BUILT IN FURNITURE IN MASTER CAN BE REMOVED IF REQUIRED. ONE CAR GARAGE ATTACHED TO PROPERTY AND DOUBLE CAR DRIVEWAY. RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED.