3867 Tree Top Dr

Amazing Townhouse in Courtyard- Weston - Property Id: 172608
Fully upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, floors, new appliances, AC and Water Heater, Townhouse in Safe Gated Community, CORNER UNIT WITH PRIVATE COURTYARD ENTRANCE, 1 CAR GARAGE, PAVED DRIVEWAY, 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHROOMS, KITCHEN W/EAT-IN BREAKFAST AREA, SCREENED PRIVATE PATIO WITH NO NEIGHBORS/PEACEFUL VIEW. GUEST PARKING and POOL just across the street, WALK TO CYPRESS BAY HIGH SCHOOL, FALCON COVE MIDDLE, WESTON LIBRARY.
No Dogs Allowed
