3867 Tree Top Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3867 Tree Top Dr

3867 Tree Top Drive · (786) 484-9022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3867 Tree Top Drive, Weston, FL 33332

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Amazing Townhouse in Courtyard- Weston - Property Id: 172608

Fully upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, floors, new appliances, AC and Water Heater, Townhouse in Safe Gated Community, CORNER UNIT WITH PRIVATE COURTYARD ENTRANCE, 1 CAR GARAGE, PAVED DRIVEWAY, 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHROOMS, KITCHEN W/EAT-IN BREAKFAST AREA, SCREENED PRIVATE PATIO WITH NO NEIGHBORS/PEACEFUL VIEW. GUEST PARKING and POOL just across the street, WALK TO CYPRESS BAY HIGH SCHOOL, FALCON COVE MIDDLE, WESTON LIBRARY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172608
Property Id 172608

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5651337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3867 Tree Top Dr have any available units?
3867 Tree Top Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3867 Tree Top Dr have?
Some of 3867 Tree Top Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3867 Tree Top Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3867 Tree Top Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3867 Tree Top Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3867 Tree Top Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 3867 Tree Top Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3867 Tree Top Dr does offer parking.
Does 3867 Tree Top Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3867 Tree Top Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3867 Tree Top Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3867 Tree Top Dr has a pool.
Does 3867 Tree Top Dr have accessible units?
No, 3867 Tree Top Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3867 Tree Top Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3867 Tree Top Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3867 Tree Top Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3867 Tree Top Dr has units with air conditioning.
