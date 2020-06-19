327 Lakeview Dr

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION.Beautiful 2/2 Condo in Weston area. Desirable area with great school district All the schools in Weston are A+. Enjoy the tranquility that this unit provides. Storage room. Excellent location close to major highways, hospitals, golf courses, shopping, and restaurants, shopping center, sawgrass mal, Fort Lauderdale International Airport and beaches. Come see it today and start enjoying the Weston lifestyle. There is a Community Clubhouse with lots of amenities, such as fitness center, pools, tennis courts, bowling alley, and more. It is close to Town Center. Also close to I75, I595, and 869/Sawgrass Expressway for easy commuting.