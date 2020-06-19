All apartments in Weston
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:01 AM

327 Lakeview Dr

327 Lakeview Drive · (754) 366-5005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

327 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL 33326
Bonaventure

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
LOCATION, LOCATION.Beautiful 2/2 Condo in Weston area. Desirable area with great school district All the schools in Weston are A+. Enjoy the tranquility that this unit provides. Storage room. Excellent location close to major highways, hospitals, golf courses, shopping, and restaurants, shopping center, sawgrass mal, Fort Lauderdale International Airport and beaches. Come see it today and start enjoying the Weston lifestyle. There is a Community Clubhouse with lots of amenities, such as fitness center, pools, tennis courts, bowling alley, and more. It is close to Town Center. Also close to I75, I595, and 869/Sawgrass Expressway for easy commuting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Lakeview Dr have any available units?
327 Lakeview Dr has a unit available for $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 327 Lakeview Dr have?
Some of 327 Lakeview Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Lakeview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
327 Lakeview Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Lakeview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 327 Lakeview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 327 Lakeview Dr offer parking?
No, 327 Lakeview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 327 Lakeview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Lakeview Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Lakeview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 327 Lakeview Dr has a pool.
Does 327 Lakeview Dr have accessible units?
No, 327 Lakeview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Lakeview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Lakeview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Lakeview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Lakeview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
