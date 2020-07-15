300 Racquet Club Rd

Amenities
Beautiful condo villa located on the 1st floor in highly desirable Weston. White paint and while tiles throughout makes this apt cool and easy to assess in a out throughout your day. Assigned Parking space is directly in front of this apt door. Master Bedroom has a vanity w/sink outside the Master Bathroom Tub/Shower combo. Master Bedroom has bonus of walk-in closet and additional side closet. Second bedroom also has ample closet area and adjacent bathroom with shower. Washer and Dryer are included plus 2 exterior storage units. Alarm monitor is tenant optional. Access to Bonaventure Town Center pool, gym and facilities is also optional. This apt is close to 595 & 75, Top Rated Schools, beautiful parks, Sawgrass Mills, shopping & entertainment.
(RLNE5889238)