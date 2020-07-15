All apartments in Weston
Find more places like 300 Racquet Club Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weston, FL
/
300 Racquet Club Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

300 Racquet Club Rd

300 Racquet Club Road · (954) 257-2913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Weston
See all
Bonaventure
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

300 Racquet Club Road, Weston, FL 33326
Bonaventure

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful condo villa located on the 1st floor in highly desirable Weston. White paint and while tiles throughout makes this apt cool and easy to assess in a out throughout your day. Assigned Parking space is directly in front of this apt door. Master Bedroom has a vanity w/sink outside the Master Bathroom Tub/Shower combo. Master Bedroom has bonus of walk-in closet and additional side closet. Second bedroom also has ample closet area and adjacent bathroom with shower. Washer and Dryer are included plus 2 exterior storage units. Alarm monitor is tenant optional. Access to Bonaventure Town Center pool, gym and facilities is also optional. This apt is close to 595 & 75, Top Rated Schools, beautiful parks, Sawgrass Mills, shopping & entertainment.

(RLNE5889238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Racquet Club Rd have any available units?
300 Racquet Club Rd has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Racquet Club Rd have?
Some of 300 Racquet Club Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Racquet Club Rd currently offering any rent specials?
300 Racquet Club Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Racquet Club Rd pet-friendly?
No, 300 Racquet Club Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 300 Racquet Club Rd offer parking?
Yes, 300 Racquet Club Rd offers parking.
Does 300 Racquet Club Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Racquet Club Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Racquet Club Rd have a pool?
Yes, 300 Racquet Club Rd has a pool.
Does 300 Racquet Club Rd have accessible units?
No, 300 Racquet Club Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Racquet Club Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Racquet Club Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Racquet Club Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 Racquet Club Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 300 Racquet Club Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd
Weston, FL 33326
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir
Weston, FL 33326
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd
Weston, FL 33331
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd
Weston, FL 33326

Similar Pages

Weston 1 BedroomsWeston 2 BedroomsWeston 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Weston Apartments with GymsWeston Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FL
Dania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bonaventure

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity