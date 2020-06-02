All apartments in Weston
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:04 PM

1818 Victoria Pointe Cir

1818 Victoria Pointe Circle · (954) 880-2550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1818 Victoria Pointe Circle, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular home with serene lake view in prestigious Weston Hills! Property features 5 bed + loft / 4 full bath / 3 car garage. Very spacious home with lots of storage, you can enjoy the lake view from everywhere. Great entrance with dramatic volume ceilings. Large gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. 1 bed / 1 full bath on first floor. Oversized master suite with huge walk-in closet. All secondary bedrooms are large with walk-in closets. Fresh interior paint, accordion shutters thru-out. Oversized covered patio with gorgeous lake view and lush landscaping. "A" rated schools. Great location, close to shopping, schools, Weston Regional Park and main streets. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Victoria Pointe Cir have any available units?
1818 Victoria Pointe Cir has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1818 Victoria Pointe Cir have?
Some of 1818 Victoria Pointe Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Victoria Pointe Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Victoria Pointe Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Victoria Pointe Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1818 Victoria Pointe Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 1818 Victoria Pointe Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1818 Victoria Pointe Cir does offer parking.
Does 1818 Victoria Pointe Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1818 Victoria Pointe Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Victoria Pointe Cir have a pool?
No, 1818 Victoria Pointe Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1818 Victoria Pointe Cir have accessible units?
No, 1818 Victoria Pointe Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Victoria Pointe Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 Victoria Pointe Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1818 Victoria Pointe Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1818 Victoria Pointe Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
