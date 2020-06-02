1818 Victoria Pointe Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular home with serene lake view in prestigious Weston Hills! Property features 5 bed + loft / 4 full bath / 3 car garage. Very spacious home with lots of storage, you can enjoy the lake view from everywhere. Great entrance with dramatic volume ceilings. Large gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. 1 bed / 1 full bath on first floor. Oversized master suite with huge walk-in closet. All secondary bedrooms are large with walk-in closets. Fresh interior paint, accordion shutters thru-out. Oversized covered patio with gorgeous lake view and lush landscaping. "A" rated schools. Great location, close to shopping, schools, Weston Regional Park and main streets. Must see!