BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN EXCELLENT CONDITION, GORGEOUS LAKE VIEW, HUGE LOT, TILE FLOORS THROUGHT OUT 1 STORY, EXCELLENT COMMUNITY WITH CLUBHOUSE & POOL, CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTER, CLOSE TO I-75, A+ SCHOOLS BEST OF FLORIDA, MUST SEE IT..........
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1740 ASPEN LN have any available units?
1740 ASPEN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weston, FL.
What amenities does 1740 ASPEN LN have?
Some of 1740 ASPEN LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 ASPEN LN currently offering any rent specials?
1740 ASPEN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.