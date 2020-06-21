171 Riviera Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool cats allowed

Excellent 2 BR ,2.5 BA townhouse in popular Riviera Bonaventure ,Weston featuring ceramic tile floor on main floor, wood laminated stairs Excellent Weston A+ public schools and convenient to local shops and world class shopping Sawgrass mills mall.close to great Restaurants ,Publix, Cleveland clinic and Broward county’s

most popular Markham park.Fast Acess to all major highways - I-595, I-75, I-95 and FL turnpike Quick approval process ,immediate occupancy .Rental includes Association fee ,pool maintenance ,Garbage removal