171 Riviera Cir
171 Riviera Cir

171 Riviera Circle · No Longer Available
Location

171 Riviera Circle, Weston, FL 33326
Bonaventure

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
cats allowed
Excellent 2 BR ,2.5 BA townhouse in popular Riviera Bonaventure ,Weston featuring ceramic tile floor on main floor, wood laminated stairs Excellent Weston A+ public schools and convenient to local shops and world class shopping Sawgrass mills mall.close to great Restaurants ,Publix, Cleveland clinic and Broward county’s
most popular Markham park.Fast Acess to all major highways - I-595, I-75, I-95 and FL turnpike Quick approval process ,immediate occupancy .Rental includes Association fee ,pool maintenance ,Garbage removal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Riviera Cir have any available units?
171 Riviera Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weston, FL.
Is 171 Riviera Cir currently offering any rent specials?
171 Riviera Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Riviera Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 171 Riviera Cir is pet friendly.
Does 171 Riviera Cir offer parking?
No, 171 Riviera Cir does not offer parking.
Does 171 Riviera Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 171 Riviera Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Riviera Cir have a pool?
Yes, 171 Riviera Cir has a pool.
Does 171 Riviera Cir have accessible units?
No, 171 Riviera Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Riviera Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 Riviera Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Riviera Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 Riviera Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
