16512 Botaniko Drive South

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Botaniko Drive South, Weston, FL 33326 - 5 BR 6.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Live like a celebrity among celebrities! Brand NEW Luxury home ready to move in with 5 spacious bedrooms plus maid quarters, 6 1/2 bathrooms, 3 car garage modern gem designed by Chad Oppenheim. Sitting on a huge 20,000 SF lot that was carefully chosen by architect owner is considered the best one at Botaniko because it has water views from every single room (lake in the front with no neighbors and lake in the back) The amazing kitchen includes an integrated SubZero wide refrigerator and freezer and a Bosch built-in automatic coffee maker, also a wet bar with a 24 bottle Captain Cooler. Weston ranks at number 8 of the best places to live in America and what better way to enjoy it than having a covered patio with an amazing summer kitchen and your own 20' x 40' swimming pool? Welcome Home [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582795 ]