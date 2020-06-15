All apartments in Weston
Find more places like 16512 Botaniko Drive South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weston, FL
/
16512 Botaniko Drive South
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

16512 Botaniko Drive South

16512 Botaniko Dr S · (954) 993-4760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Weston
See all
Bonaventure
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16512 Botaniko Dr S, Weston, FL 33326
Bonaventure

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6.5 Bath · 4188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Botaniko Drive South, Weston, FL 33326 - 5 BR 6.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Live like a celebrity among celebrities! Brand NEW Luxury home ready to move in with 5 spacious bedrooms plus maid quarters, 6 1/2 bathrooms, 3 car garage modern gem designed by Chad Oppenheim. Sitting on a huge 20,000 SF lot that was carefully chosen by architect owner is considered the best one at Botaniko because it has water views from every single room (lake in the front with no neighbors and lake in the back) The amazing kitchen includes an integrated SubZero wide refrigerator and freezer and a Bosch built-in automatic coffee maker, also a wet bar with a 24 bottle Captain Cooler. Weston ranks at number 8 of the best places to live in America and what better way to enjoy it than having a covered patio with an amazing summer kitchen and your own 20' x 40' swimming pool? Welcome Home [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582795 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16512 Botaniko Drive South have any available units?
16512 Botaniko Drive South has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16512 Botaniko Drive South have?
Some of 16512 Botaniko Drive South's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16512 Botaniko Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
16512 Botaniko Drive South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16512 Botaniko Drive South pet-friendly?
No, 16512 Botaniko Drive South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 16512 Botaniko Drive South offer parking?
Yes, 16512 Botaniko Drive South does offer parking.
Does 16512 Botaniko Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16512 Botaniko Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16512 Botaniko Drive South have a pool?
Yes, 16512 Botaniko Drive South has a pool.
Does 16512 Botaniko Drive South have accessible units?
No, 16512 Botaniko Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 16512 Botaniko Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 16512 Botaniko Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16512 Botaniko Drive South have units with air conditioning?
No, 16512 Botaniko Drive South does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16512 Botaniko Drive South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir
Weston, FL 33326
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd
Weston, FL 33331
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd
Weston, FL 33326
La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd
Weston, FL 33326

Similar Pages

Weston 1 BedroomsWeston 2 Bedrooms
Weston 3 BedroomsWeston Apartments with Gym
Weston Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FL
Homestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bonaventure

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity