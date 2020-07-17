All apartments in Weston
1126 Alexander Bnd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1126 Alexander Bnd

1126 Alexander Bend · (786) 484-9022
Location

1126 Alexander Bend, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2700 · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home with 2 car garage in Savanna,Weston - Property Id: 315473

Fantastic rental opportunity at the highly desired "Savanna" community. This practical and well maintained, one story home with 2 car garage is situated on a corner lot and features an open concept with vaulted ceilings, tile floors in main living area, updated & energy efficient kitchen appliances and air conditioning unit. The home's interior will be freshly painted and carpets replaced in the bedrooms. Enjoy the best clubhouse amenities in town, 3 pools, water slide & mini golf.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1126-alexander-bnd-weston-fl/315473
Property Id 315473

(RLNE5949131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Alexander Bnd have any available units?
1126 Alexander Bnd has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1126 Alexander Bnd have?
Some of 1126 Alexander Bnd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Alexander Bnd currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Alexander Bnd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Alexander Bnd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 Alexander Bnd is pet friendly.
Does 1126 Alexander Bnd offer parking?
Yes, 1126 Alexander Bnd offers parking.
Does 1126 Alexander Bnd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 Alexander Bnd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Alexander Bnd have a pool?
Yes, 1126 Alexander Bnd has a pool.
Does 1126 Alexander Bnd have accessible units?
No, 1126 Alexander Bnd does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Alexander Bnd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 Alexander Bnd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 Alexander Bnd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1126 Alexander Bnd has units with air conditioning.
