Amenities
Beautiful home with 2 car garage in Savanna,Weston - Property Id: 315473
Fantastic rental opportunity at the highly desired "Savanna" community. This practical and well maintained, one story home with 2 car garage is situated on a corner lot and features an open concept with vaulted ceilings, tile floors in main living area, updated & energy efficient kitchen appliances and air conditioning unit. The home's interior will be freshly painted and carpets replaced in the bedrooms. Enjoy the best clubhouse amenities in town, 3 pools, water slide & mini golf.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1126-alexander-bnd-weston-fl/315473
Property Id 315473
(RLNE5949131)