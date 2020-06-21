1114 Sunflower Cir

Amenities
Spectacular 2 Story Home with 6 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms including a full suite downstairs! Fantastic layout featuring open concept living/dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen with plenty of storage space, s/s appliances, upgraded kitchen cabinets & counter tops. Remodeled bathrooms! Tile on 1st floor & wood on Stairs & 2nd Floor. Fenced Private Backyard with very nice Covered terrace with motorized retractable awnings perfect for alfresco living & entertaining. Enjoy the amenities that Savanna Commons has to offer. Access to excellent schools, top rank in Broward County