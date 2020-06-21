All apartments in Weston
Find more places like 1114 Sunflower Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weston, FL
/
1114 Sunflower Cir
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:34 PM

1114 Sunflower Cir

1114 Sunflower Circle · (305) 989-7480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Weston
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1114 Sunflower Circle, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular 2 Story Home with 6 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms including a full suite downstairs! Fantastic layout featuring open concept living/dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen with plenty of storage space, s/s appliances, upgraded kitchen cabinets & counter tops. Remodeled bathrooms! Tile on 1st floor & wood on Stairs & 2nd Floor. Fenced Private Backyard with very nice Covered terrace with motorized retractable awnings perfect for alfresco living & entertaining. Enjoy the amenities that Savanna Commons has to offer. Access to excellent schools, top rank in Broward County

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Sunflower Cir have any available units?
1114 Sunflower Cir has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1114 Sunflower Cir have?
Some of 1114 Sunflower Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Sunflower Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Sunflower Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Sunflower Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Sunflower Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 1114 Sunflower Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Sunflower Cir does offer parking.
Does 1114 Sunflower Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 Sunflower Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Sunflower Cir have a pool?
No, 1114 Sunflower Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Sunflower Cir have accessible units?
No, 1114 Sunflower Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Sunflower Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Sunflower Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Sunflower Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Sunflower Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1114 Sunflower Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd
Weston, FL 33326
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir
Weston, FL 33326
La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd
Weston, FL 33326
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd
Weston, FL 33331

Similar Pages

Weston 1 BedroomsWeston 2 Bedrooms
Weston 3 BedroomsWeston Apartments with Gym
Weston Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FL
Homestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bonaventure

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity