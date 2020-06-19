GREAT 4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH POOL HOME IN SAVANNA'S THE GROVE! HOME SHOWS GREAT WITH WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. VERY NICE POOL AREA TO ENTERTAIN. ACCORDION SHUTTERS AND SO MANY OTHER NICE DETAILS. AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING JULY 18TH, 2020.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1089 Tupelo Way have any available units?
1089 Tupelo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weston, FL.
What amenities does 1089 Tupelo Way have?
Some of 1089 Tupelo Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1089 Tupelo Way currently offering any rent specials?
1089 Tupelo Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.