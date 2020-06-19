1089 Tupelo Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

GREAT 4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH POOL HOME IN SAVANNA'S THE GROVE! HOME SHOWS GREAT WITH WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. VERY NICE POOL AREA TO ENTERTAIN. ACCORDION SHUTTERS AND SO MANY OTHER NICE DETAILS. AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING JULY 18TH, 2020.