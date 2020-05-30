All apartments in Westchase
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:22 PM

9829 Meadow Field Cir

9829 Meadow Field Cir · (813) 948-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9829 Meadow Field Cir, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 9829 Meadow Field Cir · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
1bed/1bath/1car Apartment For RENT: 9829 Meadow Field Circle,Tampa, FL 33626 - Located in West Park Village in the prestigious Westchase with a neighborhood atmosphere. West Park Village amenities are included. The community offers gourmet boutiques, fine dining and fun.

The ground floor contains a 1 car garage. The second floor offers the kitchen, dining room, and living room areas. The third floor leads to the bedroom and bathroom.

Dogs 30lbs and under are welcome. There is at $250 pet deposit. Local dog parks nearby.

$35 application fee required. Security deposit, pet deposit, and first months rent due at lease signing.

Call Sonya Fields: cell (813) 317-8730
Sonya.Fields@doylemcgrath.com

Apply here:
https://doylemcgrath.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=4d3d6f58-d467-4313-b55f-a1a3c9bad749&source=Website

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5662352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9829 Meadow Field Cir have any available units?
9829 Meadow Field Cir has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9829 Meadow Field Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9829 Meadow Field Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9829 Meadow Field Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9829 Meadow Field Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9829 Meadow Field Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9829 Meadow Field Cir does offer parking.
Does 9829 Meadow Field Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9829 Meadow Field Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9829 Meadow Field Cir have a pool?
No, 9829 Meadow Field Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9829 Meadow Field Cir have accessible units?
No, 9829 Meadow Field Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9829 Meadow Field Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 9829 Meadow Field Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9829 Meadow Field Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 9829 Meadow Field Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
