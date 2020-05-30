9802 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. READY TO MOVE IN, In the heart of Westchase! Enjoy the beautiful view of large pond from covered lanai, New Roof, New A/C, two year old Carpet, New Faucet , Brightly lighted and well-maintained one floor home with upgraded kitchen with premium granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, Water Softener, Water Filtration System, bathrooms also have granite counter tops. Gleaming hardwood floor in living and dining room areas, Washer and dryer Best large Capacity, Westchase offers a signature golf course, parks, playgrounds, 2 heated pools, soccer and softball fields, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts. Loads of Restaurants, shopping and amenities. Close to airport, best schools and supermarkets, etc... Request a video.