9802 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:54 AM

9802 BAYBORO BRIDGE DRIVE

9802 Bayboro Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9802 Bayboro Bridge Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. READY TO MOVE IN, In the heart of Westchase! Enjoy the beautiful view of large pond from covered lanai, New Roof, New A/C, two year old Carpet, New Faucet , Brightly lighted and well-maintained one floor home with upgraded kitchen with premium granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, Water Softener, Water Filtration System, bathrooms also have granite counter tops. Gleaming hardwood floor in living and dining room areas, Washer and dryer Best large Capacity, Westchase offers a signature golf course, parks, playgrounds, 2 heated pools, soccer and softball fields, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts. Loads of Restaurants, shopping and amenities. Close to airport, best schools and supermarkets, etc... Request a video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

