All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 9512 W Park Village Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
9512 W Park Village Dr
Last updated December 29 2019 at 8:08 AM

9512 W Park Village Dr

9512 West Park Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9512 West Park Village Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
$1650
Additional Amenities Include:
* Neighborhood pool and tennis courts
* Walking distance to neighborhood restaurants, bars, etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9512 W Park Village Dr have any available units?
9512 W Park Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9512 W Park Village Dr have?
Some of 9512 W Park Village Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9512 W Park Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9512 W Park Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9512 W Park Village Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9512 W Park Village Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9512 W Park Village Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9512 W Park Village Dr offers parking.
Does 9512 W Park Village Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9512 W Park Village Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9512 W Park Village Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9512 W Park Village Dr has a pool.
Does 9512 W Park Village Dr have accessible units?
No, 9512 W Park Village Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9512 W Park Village Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9512 W Park Village Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9512 W Park Village Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9512 W Park Village Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with BalconyWestchase Apartments with Garage
Westchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg