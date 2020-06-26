Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 9512 W Park Village Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
9512 W Park Village Dr
Last updated December 29 2019 at 8:08 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9512 W Park Village Dr
9512 West Park Village Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9512 West Park Village Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
$1650
Additional Amenities Include:
* Neighborhood pool and tennis courts
* Walking distance to neighborhood restaurants, bars, etc
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9512 W Park Village Dr have any available units?
9512 W Park Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westchase, FL
.
What amenities does 9512 W Park Village Dr have?
Some of 9512 W Park Village Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9512 W Park Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9512 W Park Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9512 W Park Village Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9512 W Park Village Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9512 W Park Village Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9512 W Park Village Dr offers parking.
Does 9512 W Park Village Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9512 W Park Village Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9512 W Park Village Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9512 W Park Village Dr has a pool.
Does 9512 W Park Village Dr have accessible units?
No, 9512 W Park Village Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9512 W Park Village Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9512 W Park Village Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9512 W Park Village Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9512 W Park Village Dr has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626
Similar Pages
Westchase 1 Bedrooms
Westchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with Balcony
Westchase Apartments with Garage
Westchase Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Bartow, FL
Ruskin, FL
Brooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FL
Odessa, FL
Fish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Hudson, FL
Gulfport, FL
Highland City, FL
South Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FL
Dade City, FL
The Meadows, FL
Port Richey, FL
Brookridge, FL
Fuller Heights, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg