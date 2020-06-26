All apartments in Westchase
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:47 PM

12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE

12004 Northumberland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12004 Northumberland Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchester of Hillsborough

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in gated community.
Enjoy sitting on the back patio watching the water flow by all in the comfort of you new rental home.
SS appliances in Beautiful large kitchen with wood cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE have any available units?
12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12004 NORTHUMBERLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

