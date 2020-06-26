Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

11823 East Hampton Dr Available 07/31/19 Superb 3/2 House with Screened in Pool In Westchase Area! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



AVAILABLE 8/15/19. Beautiful pool home in highly desired, family friendly Westchase neighborhood! Westchase is a great golf course community that's centrally located to schools, shopping, restaurants and so much more. This home is completely fenced in for maximum privacy. Beyond the living area are glass sliders that lead directly to the fabulous pool area! The kitchen is very open and spacious to include a big granite island, lots of granite countertop space, storage, large pantry and a breakfast nook overlooking the pool area to include a door leading out. The master bedroom is oversized with a private door also leading to the pool! Leading into the master bath are two walk in closets with great builtins, dual vanities, a large shower and a garden tub. This is truly Florida living!



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR VISIT LINK: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1185345?accessKey=5b31



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Cats Allowed



