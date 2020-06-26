All apartments in Westchase
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

11823 East Hampton Dr

11823 Easthampton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11823 Easthampton Dr, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
11823 East Hampton Dr Available 07/31/19 Superb 3/2 House with Screened in Pool In Westchase Area! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

AVAILABLE 8/15/19. Beautiful pool home in highly desired, family friendly Westchase neighborhood! Westchase is a great golf course community that's centrally located to schools, shopping, restaurants and so much more. This home is completely fenced in for maximum privacy. Beyond the living area are glass sliders that lead directly to the fabulous pool area! The kitchen is very open and spacious to include a big granite island, lots of granite countertop space, storage, large pantry and a breakfast nook overlooking the pool area to include a door leading out. The master bedroom is oversized with a private door also leading to the pool! Leading into the master bath are two walk in closets with great builtins, dual vanities, a large shower and a garden tub. This is truly Florida living!

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR VISIT LINK: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1185345?accessKey=5b31

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4153904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11823 East Hampton Dr have any available units?
11823 East Hampton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11823 East Hampton Dr have?
Some of 11823 East Hampton Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11823 East Hampton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11823 East Hampton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11823 East Hampton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11823 East Hampton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11823 East Hampton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11823 East Hampton Dr offers parking.
Does 11823 East Hampton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11823 East Hampton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11823 East Hampton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11823 East Hampton Dr has a pool.
Does 11823 East Hampton Dr have accessible units?
No, 11823 East Hampton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11823 East Hampton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11823 East Hampton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11823 East Hampton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11823 East Hampton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
