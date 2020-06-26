11743 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE

Amenities
available June 20th,2020.Beautiful home located on a conservation lot in Westchase. 3bd/2ba/with 2 car garage, PLUS FLORIDA ROOM. split bedroom, open floor plan. Features vaulted ceilings,easy care tile floors and plantation shutters.The spacious kitchen includes stainless steel gas appliances. LARGE FENCED YARD- Pets allowed.Shopping, restaurants, professional offices and the library are nearby. The Westchase community offers tennis, 2 community pools,Trails,parks ,Playgrounds and A rated schools. Easy access to the Veteran's Expressway, downtown, Tampa International Airport and the gulf beaches