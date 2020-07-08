Rent Calculator
11420 Crowned Sparrow Lane
No Longer Available
Location
11420 Crowned Sparrow Lane, Westchase, FL 33626
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1-Car Garage Townhome overlooking the lake in West Lake Community. Clean, clean, clean and ready!! Available furnished or unfurnished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have any available units?
11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Westchase, FL
.
What amenities does 11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have?
Some of 11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westchase
.
Does 11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE offers parking.
Does 11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have a pool?
No, 11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have accessible units?
No, 11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11420 CROWNED SPARROW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
