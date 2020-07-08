10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE

Amenities

Fantastic WESTCHASE POOL HOME! This pristine home is situated on a gorgeous WATERFRONT homesite with lovely views! From the moment you enter this home you will be impressed with the leaded glass, double door entry, welcoming foyer, 11 ft ceilings, decorative archways and gleaming hardwood floors. Neutral paint color throughout, clean and inviting - this is not your typical rental home. This 4 bedroom/3 bath home also features a private study/office with french doors for added privacy. The formal dining room is ideal for enjoying those special gatherings. The family room features an entertainment niche AND a 60 inch wall mounted flat screen TV. Additional benefits include stainless steel appliances, crown molding, built in closet organizers and brushed nickel hardware throughout the house. Step outside through the triple sliding glass doors to the glorious lanai complete with brick pavers and a POOL and SPA. An incredible setting with wonderful water views! This home truly offers it all. POOL and LAWN SERVICE are both included. Located in desirable WESTCHASE, renowed for its excellent schools and terrific lifestyle. Amenities include a golf course, tennis courts, community pools, parks, shops and restaurants. It's all here! Don't miss out on this one, you won't find another like it!