Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:26 PM

10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE

10735 Tavistock Drive · (813) 361-2557
Location

10735 Tavistock Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2395 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Fantastic WESTCHASE POOL HOME! This pristine home is situated on a gorgeous WATERFRONT homesite with lovely views! From the moment you enter this home you will be impressed with the leaded glass, double door entry, welcoming foyer, 11 ft ceilings, decorative archways and gleaming hardwood floors. Neutral paint color throughout, clean and inviting - this is not your typical rental home. This 4 bedroom/3 bath home also features a private study/office with french doors for added privacy. The formal dining room is ideal for enjoying those special gatherings. The family room features an entertainment niche AND a 60 inch wall mounted flat screen TV. Additional benefits include stainless steel appliances, crown molding, built in closet organizers and brushed nickel hardware throughout the house. Step outside through the triple sliding glass doors to the glorious lanai complete with brick pavers and a POOL and SPA. An incredible setting with wonderful water views! This home truly offers it all. POOL and LAWN SERVICE are both included. Located in desirable WESTCHASE, renowed for its excellent schools and terrific lifestyle. Amenities include a golf course, tennis courts, community pools, parks, shops and restaurants. It's all here! Don't miss out on this one, you won't find another like it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE have any available units?
10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE have?
Some of 10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
