Westchase, FL
10550 WHITE LAKE COURT
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

10550 WHITE LAKE COURT

10550 White Lake Court · No Longer Available
Location

10550 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Townhouse, Gate Waterfront Complex Located at Westchase area, close to shopping Center and restaurants. Also Conveniently located near Citrus park Mall and Veterans Express. The Complex has two Pools Overlooking The large Lake. The community has Club House, Fitness Center, Basketball, Tennis, PlayGround & fishing. Home has Two Bedrooms with their Own Baths and Walk Closets. There is aloft area which could be used for extra Bonus Room or Den/Office. Kitchen/Dining Floor plan with High Vaulted Ceilings. Wood Floors. Title Kitchen & Bathrooms, Carpet in Bedrooms, Inside washer and Dryer.Security Deposit $1375.00 The application Fe is $75.00 Per Person. available To Move April 10,2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10550 WHITE LAKE COURT have any available units?
10550 WHITE LAKE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10550 WHITE LAKE COURT have?
Some of 10550 WHITE LAKE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10550 WHITE LAKE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10550 WHITE LAKE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10550 WHITE LAKE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10550 WHITE LAKE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 10550 WHITE LAKE COURT offer parking?
No, 10550 WHITE LAKE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10550 WHITE LAKE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10550 WHITE LAKE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10550 WHITE LAKE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10550 WHITE LAKE COURT has a pool.
Does 10550 WHITE LAKE COURT have accessible units?
No, 10550 WHITE LAKE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10550 WHITE LAKE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10550 WHITE LAKE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10550 WHITE LAKE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10550 WHITE LAKE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
