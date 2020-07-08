10550 WHITE LAKE COURT

Amenities

Townhouse, Gate Waterfront Complex Located at Westchase area, close to shopping Center and restaurants. Also Conveniently located near Citrus park Mall and Veterans Express. The Complex has two Pools Overlooking The large Lake. The community has Club House, Fitness Center, Basketball, Tennis, PlayGround & fishing. Home has Two Bedrooms with their Own Baths and Walk Closets. There is aloft area which could be used for extra Bonus Room or Den/Office. Kitchen/Dining Floor plan with High Vaulted Ceilings. Wood Floors. Title Kitchen & Bathrooms, Carpet in Bedrooms, Inside washer and Dryer.Security Deposit $1375.00 The application Fe is $75.00 Per Person. available To Move April 10,2019