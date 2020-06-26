10540 WHITE LAKE COURT

Amenities
LIKE NEW UNIT: Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath with open LOFT/3rd bedroom (has closet) in desired GATED LAKE CHASE COMPLEX. Great location within the Westchase Area, convenient to area schools, shopping & restaurants. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout with new paint, baseboards, modern kitchen & baths. Enter on the 1st floor (storage closet) and follow up stairs to the 2nd floor main living area that is OPEN, LIGHT & BRIGHT with vaulted ceilings. The 3rd floor is a great flex space that can be a bedroom. loft, den, office; whatever suites your needs! End unit provides more privacy. Community has many amenities; 2 pools, volleyball, tennis, playgrounds, car wash station, clubhouse & fitness area. Complex is surrounded by a large Lake with walking trail.