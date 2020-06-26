10540 WHITE LAKE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court volleyball court

LIKE NEW UNIT: Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath with open LOFT/3rd bedroom (has closet) in desired GATED LAKE CHASE COMPLEX. Great location within the Westchase Area, convenient to area schools, shopping & restaurants. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout with new paint, baseboards, modern kitchen & baths. Enter on the 1st floor (storage closet) and follow up stairs to the 2nd floor main living area that is OPEN, LIGHT & BRIGHT with vaulted ceilings. The 3rd floor is a great flex space that can be a bedroom. loft, den, office; whatever suites your needs! End unit provides more privacy. Community has many amenities; 2 pools, volleyball, tennis, playgrounds, car wash station, clubhouse & fitness area. Complex is surrounded by a large Lake with walking trail.