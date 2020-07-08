All apartments in Westchase
Last updated November 24 2019 at 1:30 PM

10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE

10017 Bennington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10017 Bennington Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3/2 home with den in the beautiful Bennington subdivision in Westchase. This split floor plan home has tile throughout the entire home and extra cabinet space in the kitchen along with an eat in dining area and high top bar top counter. The double door entry opens into the open living area with beautiful tray ceiling and a gas fireplace that also includes a formal dining area. The spacious master suite includes en suite bathroom and sliding doors that open directly onto the back patio area. The main living area opens to the back patio area as well. The neutral color makes this home easy to decorate and you will love the back patio area that provides plenty of space for your outdoor grill and entertaining. There is a preserve area directly behind the home so there is plenty of privacy without any rear neighbors. This is a wonderful place for a walk or bike ride as it is well lit and the sidewalks provide plenty or safe space away from the road. You will love this rental as it is clean, spacious and well taken care of. This neighborhood is conveniently located to excellent shopping, major roads, airports, beach and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

