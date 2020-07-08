10017 BENNINGTON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3/2 home with den in the beautiful Bennington subdivision in Westchase. This split floor plan home has tile throughout the entire home and extra cabinet space in the kitchen along with an eat in dining area and high top bar top counter. The double door entry opens into the open living area with beautiful tray ceiling and a gas fireplace that also includes a formal dining area. The spacious master suite includes en suite bathroom and sliding doors that open directly onto the back patio area. The main living area opens to the back patio area as well. The neutral color makes this home easy to decorate and you will love the back patio area that provides plenty of space for your outdoor grill and entertaining. There is a preserve area directly behind the home so there is plenty of privacy without any rear neighbors. This is a wonderful place for a walk or bike ride as it is well lit and the sidewalks provide plenty or safe space away from the road. You will love this rental as it is clean, spacious and well taken care of. This neighborhood is conveniently located to excellent shopping, major roads, airports, beach and parks.