Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM

3160 TWO SISTERS WAY

3160 Two Sisters Way · (850) 393-7105
Location

3160 Two Sisters Way, West Pensacola, FL 32505
Villages at Marcus Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2162 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3BR/2.5BA home featuring gorgeous ceramic tile in family room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom. Large kitchen has breakfast bar with abundant cabinetry, counter space and plant ledges. Family room has beautiful gas fireplace with raised hearth and logs with remote. Upstairs has another family room or possible 4th bedroom. Master Bath includes garden tub and large walk in closet. Yard has privacy fence. Go to www.pcsres.net to submit online application CALL FOR DISCOUNT - MILITARY, POLICE, FIRST RESPONDERS, HEALTHCARE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3160 TWO SISTERS WAY have any available units?
3160 TWO SISTERS WAY has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3160 TWO SISTERS WAY have?
Some of 3160 TWO SISTERS WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3160 TWO SISTERS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3160 TWO SISTERS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3160 TWO SISTERS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3160 TWO SISTERS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Pensacola.
Does 3160 TWO SISTERS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3160 TWO SISTERS WAY offers parking.
Does 3160 TWO SISTERS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3160 TWO SISTERS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3160 TWO SISTERS WAY have a pool?
No, 3160 TWO SISTERS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3160 TWO SISTERS WAY have accessible units?
No, 3160 TWO SISTERS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3160 TWO SISTERS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3160 TWO SISTERS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3160 TWO SISTERS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3160 TWO SISTERS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
