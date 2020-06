Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON! Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home for rent in Pensacola. Located in the Mayfair community, and within minutes from Fairfield Dr. and Mobile Hwy. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Fresh paint. Property will be getting new tile floors, new kitchen with granite countertops, new appliances, new light fixtures, and more. Contact us for more information today!