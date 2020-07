Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car wash area clubhouse concierge dog park parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving tennis court volleyball court 24hr gym courtyard fire pit hot tub

How West Palm Beach should be experienced.



Resort-style living, at its finest. That’s what we strive for at Vista Lago Apartments. It’s why we go the extra mile with amenities you won’t find almost anywhere else (volleyball courts, a pet park, expansive walking trails and even a car care center!) And why our 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes feature subtle details like crown molding and wood-style flooring that make all the difference.



Just off Jog Road and adjacent to the Apoxee Park Trailhead ten miles west of downtown West Palm Beach, you’ll be near Palm Beach Gardens and within walking distance to local boutiques and eateries. Getting around is also a breeze with easy access to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. After all, making your life easier is what Vista Lago Apartments is all about.