Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly hot tub

At Village Place, you will find beautiful landscapes in heart of Palm Beach County with gorgeous lake and golf course views available. Village Place offers high end community amenities such as a clubhouse, computer lounge, sport court, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, and more. Plus, your apartment home offers features such as a full-size washer and dryer, digital thermostats, and walk-in closets, among other things. Located within West Palm Beach, Village Place offers you membership to three private community parks and convenient access to high-end shopping and entertainment. Come discover the best in apartment living at Village Place today.