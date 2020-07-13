All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

Seascape

124 Bamboo Rd · (561) 567-0314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 off the 1st month's rent....and move in for only $199 (includes app, admin, and security deposit) *select units, restrictions apply*
Location

124 Bamboo Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33404
Palm Beach Shores

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 04 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Unit 11 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 04 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 07 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12A · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seascape.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
You are invited to relax and unwind at Seascape Apartments! We offer leases from 7 - 12 months. Our beautiful Oceanside community, in Palm Beach Shores, Florida, offers a variety of apartments studio, one & two bedroom apartment homes. Our accommodations come with kitchen, dining and living area, and bedroom. We are situated on the southern end of Singer Island, right along the Atlantic Ocean. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the Florida beach or take a quick drive into West Palm Beach, North Palm Beach, or Palm Beach Gardens. Seascape has been serving the Palm Beach Shores community since 1955. Our mission is to provide a comfortable beach resort feel with fantastic customer service. With over 61 years of continued success, we hope to add you to our long list of satisfied residents and invite you to soak up the sun and play on the sand!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: Starts at $500 depending on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 2 pets $600
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15 per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot. One space per apartment. Please contact leasing office for complete parking information. No guest parking available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seascape have any available units?
Seascape has 9 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Seascape have?
Some of Seascape's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seascape currently offering any rent specials?
Seascape is offering the following rent specials: $500 off the 1st month's rent....and move in for only $199 (includes app, admin, and security deposit) *select units, restrictions apply*
Is Seascape pet-friendly?
Yes, Seascape is pet friendly.
Does Seascape offer parking?
Yes, Seascape offers parking.
Does Seascape have units with washers and dryers?
No, Seascape does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Seascape have a pool?
Yes, Seascape has a pool.
Does Seascape have accessible units?
No, Seascape does not have accessible units.
Does Seascape have units with dishwashers?
No, Seascape does not have units with dishwashers.
