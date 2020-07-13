Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments e-payments online portal

You are invited to relax and unwind at Seascape Apartments! We offer leases from 7 - 12 months. Our beautiful Oceanside community, in Palm Beach Shores, Florida, offers a variety of apartments studio, one & two bedroom apartment homes. Our accommodations come with kitchen, dining and living area, and bedroom. We are situated on the southern end of Singer Island, right along the Atlantic Ocean. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the Florida beach or take a quick drive into West Palm Beach, North Palm Beach, or Palm Beach Gardens. Seascape has been serving the Palm Beach Shores community since 1955. Our mission is to provide a comfortable beach resort feel with fantastic customer service. With over 61 years of continued success, we hope to add you to our long list of satisfied residents and invite you to soak up the sun and play on the sand!