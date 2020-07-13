Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance hot tub

Welcome home to Parc500 Apartments - a quiet enclave of apartment homes nestled along the banks of Clear Lake in West Palm Beach, FL. Choose Parc500 Apartments for spacious floor plans, amenities you will crave, plus an outstanding location. We are centrally located between Okeechobee Blvd. and Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., minutes from popular West Palm Beach attractions.Parc500 boasts some of the largest 1, 2 and 3-bedroom floor plans in Palm Beach County. Here, you’ll enjoy an open-concept living space with private and covered patio or balcony, ample closet and storage space, plus most floorplans feature full-size washer/dryer connections in-home. Select homes are also newly remodeled with premium appliances, upgraded fixtures and finishes, and two-tone paint. Our picturesque lakeside community offers an exciting outdoor lifestyle with amenities that include a grilling and picnic area, bark park, plus a resort-style swimming pool with a pergola, sundeck, and outdoor lounge.