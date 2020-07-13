All apartments in West Palm Beach
Parc500 Apartments

500 N Congress Ave · (561) 203-4681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33403

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 171 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 058 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 162 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc500 Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Welcome home to Parc500 Apartments - a quiet enclave of apartment homes nestled along the banks of Clear Lake in West Palm Beach, FL. Choose Parc500 Apartments for spacious floor plans, amenities you will crave, plus an outstanding location. We are centrally located between Okeechobee Blvd. and Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., minutes from popular West Palm Beach attractions.Parc500 boasts some of the largest 1, 2 and 3-bedroom floor plans in Palm Beach County. Here, you’ll enjoy an open-concept living space with private and covered patio or balcony, ample closet and storage space, plus most floorplans feature full-size washer/dryer connections in-home. Select homes are also newly remodeled with premium appliances, upgraded fixtures and finishes, and two-tone paint. Our picturesque lakeside community offers an exciting outdoor lifestyle with amenities that include a grilling and picnic area, bark park, plus a resort-style swimming pool with a pergola, sundeck, and outdoor lounge.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $95 per applicant over 18 yrs old
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parc500 Apartments have any available units?
Parc500 Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Parc500 Apartments have?
Some of Parc500 Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc500 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parc500 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parc500 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc500 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Parc500 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Parc500 Apartments offers parking.
Does Parc500 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parc500 Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc500 Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Parc500 Apartments has a pool.
Does Parc500 Apartments have accessible units?
No, Parc500 Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Parc500 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parc500 Apartments has units with dishwashers.
