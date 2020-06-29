Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nestled in the heart of West Palm Beach sits a tranquil boutique style apartment community with all the amenities your looking for includingheated pool with sundeck and BBQ area, ample parking and spacious interiors. Stop by our office during the week and we'll be happy to give you a tour! This community offers Two Bedroom apartments 1280 sq.ft.