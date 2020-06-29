All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Melrose

Open Now until 5:30pm
3200 Haverhill Rd · (561) 220-1041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3200 Haverhill Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417
East Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C106 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit B108 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit A106 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Melrose.

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestled in the heart of West Palm Beach sits a tranquil boutique style apartment community with all the amenities your looking for includingheated pool with sundeck and BBQ area, ample parking and spacious interiors. Stop by our office during the week and we'll be happy to give you a tour! This community offers Two Bedroom apartments 1280 sq.ft.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Melrose have any available units?
Melrose has 3 units available starting at $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Melrose have?
Some of Melrose's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Melrose currently offering any rent specials?
Melrose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Melrose pet-friendly?
Yes, Melrose is pet friendly.
Does Melrose offer parking?
Yes, Melrose offers parking.
Does Melrose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Melrose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Melrose have a pool?
Yes, Melrose has a pool.
Does Melrose have accessible units?
No, Melrose does not have accessible units.
Does Melrose have units with dishwashers?
No, Melrose does not have units with dishwashers.
