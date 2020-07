Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Embody a fresh, vibrant life at Cottonwood West Palm, ideally located on Okeechobee Blvd. Thoughtfully crafted with a classic aesthetic and clean design. Your home features custom accents and chic finishes. A peaceful setting offers the features and amenities you need to live the life you want.Cottonwood West Palm Beach is surrounded by breathtaking lake and pool views, this lavish community offers amenity-rich living only minutes from Downtown City Place, Brand New Palm Beach Outlets and just a few miles to the exclusive Florida Beaches. Featuring 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans, youre sure to experience your zen.