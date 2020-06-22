9825 Baywinds Dr

Amenities
Special 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on first floor with covered patio and garden view & east exposure. Pergo floor in living room and bedroom. Open kitchen to living room. Bedroom with walk-in closet. Washer and dryer in laundry room inside the unit. Hurricane shutters in storage. Resort style living, clubhouse with pool, gym, business center, sandlot volleyball, picnic area, car wash...Great location, close to shopping, restaurants, Wellington Mall, CityPlace, West Palm Beach Downtown, PBI Airport, Turnpike, beach...Water included in rent!