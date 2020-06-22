All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:21 PM

9825 Baywinds Dr

9825 Baywinds Drive · (561) 236-7378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9825 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Baywinds

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1106 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
volleyball court
Special 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on first floor with covered patio and garden view & east exposure. Pergo floor in living room and bedroom. Open kitchen to living room. Bedroom with walk-in closet. Washer and dryer in laundry room inside the unit. Hurricane shutters in storage. Resort style living, clubhouse with pool, gym, business center, sandlot volleyball, picnic area, car wash...Great location, close to shopping, restaurants, Wellington Mall, CityPlace, West Palm Beach Downtown, PBI Airport, Turnpike, beach...Water included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9825 Baywinds Dr have any available units?
9825 Baywinds Dr has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 9825 Baywinds Dr have?
Some of 9825 Baywinds Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9825 Baywinds Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9825 Baywinds Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9825 Baywinds Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9825 Baywinds Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 9825 Baywinds Dr offer parking?
No, 9825 Baywinds Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9825 Baywinds Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9825 Baywinds Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9825 Baywinds Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9825 Baywinds Dr has a pool.
Does 9825 Baywinds Dr have accessible units?
No, 9825 Baywinds Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9825 Baywinds Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9825 Baywinds Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
